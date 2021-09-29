Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,729 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.68% of Verisk Analytics worth $191,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $969,002 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,437. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

