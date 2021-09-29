Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

