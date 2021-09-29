Vesper Price Tops $6.78 on Top Exchanges (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $33.60 million and $686,246.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.78 or 0.00015814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00065773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00105550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00138785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,827.44 or 0.99906632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.71 or 0.06878676 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.42 or 0.00773124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

