Viberate Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $873,725.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $873,725.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

