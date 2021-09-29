VIDY Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. VIDY has a market cap of $15.12 million and $848,260.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00120078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00167734 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.