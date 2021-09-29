Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $91.04

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.04 ($107.11) and traded as low as €88.63 ($104.27). Vinci shares last traded at €89.26 ($105.01), with a volume of 628,427 shares.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.00 ($122.35).

Get Vinci alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.05.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.