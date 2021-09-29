Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

