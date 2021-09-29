Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Walmart reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 170.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,271,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.50 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $391.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

