Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) is Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up approximately 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $349,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Waters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

WAT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $366.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.75. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $191.62 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

