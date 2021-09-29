Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 701 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 486,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,088,475. The firm has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

