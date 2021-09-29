Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 514,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

