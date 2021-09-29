WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

