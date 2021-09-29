Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,000.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $777.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $715.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.98, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

