Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS):
- 9/13/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,296,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
