Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS):

9/13/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/19/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,296,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $331,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 543,529 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.