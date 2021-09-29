Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/20/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

9/17/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

8/20/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $34.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

TCRR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 944.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

