Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

