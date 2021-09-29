Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

