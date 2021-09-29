WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $135.00 at KeyCorp

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $116.47 on Monday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 13.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

