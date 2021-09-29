Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Sells C$10,800.00 in Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,547.52.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.09 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.54 million and a P/E ratio of 25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.69.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.