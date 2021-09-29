Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Up 1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $11.90. 5,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages have commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt raised Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

