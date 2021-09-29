Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Whitecap Resources traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 1739934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.20.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,254,361.68. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,450 in the last three months.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$658.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

