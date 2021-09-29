William Blair Comments on salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $272.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $266.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,734,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

