Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $243.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Willis Towers is well-poised on incremental revenue growth, cost synergies and solid balance sheet. Focus on realizing operational efficiencies, investment in new growth avenues and strength of its client services bode well. Buyouts help it to penetrate deeper into the markets and expand its international presence. Higher organic commissions and fees, solid customer retention levels and growing new business should help the company to ramp up its revenues. Strong balance sheet and steady cash flows ensure effective capital deployment via share buybacks and dividend payouts. Shares of Willis Towers have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, escalating expenses tend to weigh on margins. Lower interest rate pose financial risks. Also, exposure to foreign exchange volatility and lower return on equity raises financial risks.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLTW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,212,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 333.9% in the first quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,059,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,446,000 after purchasing an additional 165,515 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

