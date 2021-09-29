Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Buys £14,120 in Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

LON WIN opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Wednesday. Wincanton plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 197.50 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 397.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £441.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIN shares. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

