Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

