Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $288.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 29.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 333,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 50.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $203.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.31 and a 200 day moving average of $267.18. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

