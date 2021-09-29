Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by George Kaiser Family Foundation

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.10. 21,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.19 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.18. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.