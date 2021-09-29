Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

