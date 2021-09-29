Wootrade Hits 1-Day Volume of $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

