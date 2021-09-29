Wootrade (WOO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.82 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Wootrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade (WOO) is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wootrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wootrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.