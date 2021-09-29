Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up to $55.69

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $59.66. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $56.13, with a volume of 1,588 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,466 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

