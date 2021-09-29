Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.98 and last traded at C$2.98. 595,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 938,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$462.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.