Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 34,545 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.