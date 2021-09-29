XMON Price Up 114.2% This Week (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. XMON has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $742,980.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $9,830.51 or 0.23422374 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 114.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.