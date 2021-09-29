XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.
XPO Logistics stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
