XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $81.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

