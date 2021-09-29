Xponance Inc. Acquires 8,783 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

