Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,677 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,046,030 shares of company stock worth $2,186,208,465. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.65.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

