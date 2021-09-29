Xponance Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,039 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 495,799 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,056,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in IAA by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,166,000 after acquiring an additional 439,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

