Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Signature Bank stock opened at $272.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.80. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

