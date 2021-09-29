Xponance Inc. Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

