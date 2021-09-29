Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $32,046.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00251489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00119936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00158271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000825 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002945 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,622,300 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

