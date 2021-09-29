YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $52.06 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00054920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00120337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.06 or 0.00166267 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 126,101,239 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

