Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) & Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Critical Analysis

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 738.57%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 7.19, indicating that its share price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.45

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech N/A -177.14% -19.87% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75%

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). The company was founded on August 25, 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

