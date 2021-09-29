Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

