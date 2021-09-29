Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. 2,934,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,822. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

