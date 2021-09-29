Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.52. 2,934,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,822. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.