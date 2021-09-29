Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.04. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 459,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,864. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.