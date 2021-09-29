Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $39.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.60 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.50 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $167.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $177,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 93,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,751. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

