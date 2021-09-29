Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 44.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.05 on Friday. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

