Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after acquiring an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $70.54 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

