Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $66.16 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,456,000 after acquiring an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

